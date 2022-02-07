New Delhi: The Supreme Court will resume physical hearings twice a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting next week, following a dip in Covid cases in Delhi, reported the NDTV. It will follow the hybrid model for the rest of the days, the top court said in an order.Also Read - Supreme Court Directs Demolition of Supertech Twin towers in Noida Within 2 Weeks

Last week, the Supreme Court Bar Association wrote to Chief Justice NV Ramana urging him to resume physical hearings stating that the Covid situation in the country has been in control in the last two weeks. In its letter to Chief Justice Ramana, the bar body said that the positivity rate in the national capital has come down to below four per cent and the city government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and gym. Also Read - Delhi Govt Launches Step-By-Step Guidebook For EV Charging In Malls

The hearing in open court is both the convention and constitutional requirement, the bar body told the Supreme Court, seeking a return to physical hearings as it was during the pre-Covid days. Also Read - GATE 2022 Begins From Today: From Hall Ticket to COVID Protocols, Check Latest Updates Here