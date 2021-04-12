New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to revert to virtual hearings after 50 percent of its staff tested positive for the coronavirus, reports said. Speaking to a leading news channel, sources have said that the various benches will now sit an hour later than their scheduled time. The top court is expected to issue a slew of directions soon on the functioning of courts through video-conferencing during the pandemic. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s Co-star Alpana Buch (Baa) And Nidhi Shah (Kinjal) Test COVID-19 Positive

This comes as India is witnessing a fresh wave of coronavirus with over 1 lakh cases being reported for the past few days. The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time after a record high of 1.52 lakh new infections. The active caseload till now was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. Also Read - Demand to Cancel Board Exams Grows Louder as Politicians, Actors Extend Support to Students | Here's Who Said What

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are witnessing an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more COVID hospitals and taking steps to address any shortage of medical supplies, besides enhancing curbs on the movement of people Also Read - 'State Heading Towards Health Emergency', Gujarat HC Initiates Suo Motu PIL Over Corona Situation

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced a ban on export of Remdesivir, used in coronavirus treatment and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and asked all domestic manufacturers to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors.