Supreme Court To Take Suo Moto Action Against Farmers? Letter Sent To CJI DY Chandrachud For Intervention

The Supreme Court Bar Association has written a letter to CJI DY Chandrachud seeking intervention and taking Suo Moto action against the farmers.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest for their demands, especially law for MSP of crops has begun where farmers from almost 200 unions are heading to New Delhi from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The government of Haryana has imposed Section 144 in Panchkula and other districts of the state and has also put a ban on internet, dongle and bulk SMS services for three days. Section 144 has also been imposed in the whole of Delhi; borders adjoining other states have been closed and traffic advisories have been issued. Despite these measures being taken by the government, there are massive traffic jams on the roads and seeing the ‘inconvenience being caused to the general public’, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association has written a letter to CJI DY Chandrachud, requesting him to intervene and take suo moto action against the farmers.

