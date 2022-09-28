New Delhi: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the central government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 today. Five-Judge-bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the matter today. Other judges on the bench include Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna. Various petitions were filed arising from the decision of the Government of India to demonetise the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Uttarakhand Govt, BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Tells WHY She Died
One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition challenged the notification dated November 8, 2016 that demonetised the above mentioned currency notes. The court will deal with issues of whether the notification dated November 8 2016 is beyond legal authority of the government and does it contravene the provisions of Article 300(A) of the Constitution. Also Read - Five Judge Supreme Court Constitution Bench To Hear Petitions Against Demonetisation On Wednesday
SUPREME COURT WILL TEST CONSTITUTIONAL VALIDITY OF DEMONETISATION ON FOLLOWING ASPECTS:
- The top court will see whether the notification has been validly issued under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934
- The SC will also see whether the notification by the government violated Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.
- The court will also see whether the limit on withdrawal of cash from the funds deposited in bank accounts has no basis in law and violates Articles 14,19 and 21.
- The court will consider whether the implementation of the impugned notification(s) suffers from procedural and substantive unreasonableness and thereby violates Articles 14 and 19 and, if so, to what effect.
- The top court will also deal with the scope of judicial review in matters relating to the fiscal and economic policy of the Government.
- The apex court will also discuss whether a petition by a political party on the issues raised is maintainable under Article 32.