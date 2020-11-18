New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, upheld the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision of increasing cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 Shiksha Mitras (assistant teachers) to 65 and 60 for the general and reserved categories. Also Read - ‘Not Happy With Reply’: SC Asks Centre to Create Mechanism to Regulate Electronic Media

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by UP Shiksha Mitra Association in connection with the case related to the recruitment of the teachers and have asked the state to fill 38,000 vacancies Shiksha Mitra vacancies in terms of the results of the recruitment exam announced in May 2020.

Rejecting all appeals by the Shiksha Mitra Association, the court have agreed to grant another opportunity to the Shiksha Mitras by allowing them to compete in the recruitment exam next year. The top court left it to the state government to work out the modalities with regard to the same, said a report.