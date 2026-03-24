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Supreme Courts big decision on Scheduled Caste status, says Muslims and Christians cannot be...

Supreme Court’s big decision on Scheduled Caste status, says Muslims and Christians cannot be…

Supreme Court Big Decision on SC Status: The apex court clarified that the constitutional provision for Scheduled Castes is limited to Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism.

Supreme Court's big decision on Scheduled Caste status, says Muslims and Christians cannot be...

Supreme Court Big Decision On SC Status: In a significant decision on Tuesday, the Supreme Court clearly stated that Scheduled Caste (SC) status is available only to people of Hindu, Sikh, or Buddhist religions. If a person converts from any of these three religions to another religion, such as Christianity or Islam, they automatically lose their Scheduled Caste status. A bench of Justices PK Mishra and Manmohan said that any person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism cannot be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

The court also clarified that no case can be filed against such a person under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) as he no longer belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

The Andhra Pradesh case

This decision was delivered on the appeal of Chinthada Anand, a pastor from Andhra Pradesh. Anand had alleged that Akkala Ramireddy and others subjected him to caste discrimination and abuse. He filed a complaint under the SC/ST Act, following which the police registered an FIR. Ramireddy petitioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court to quash the FIR. High Court Justice N. Harinath quashed the FIR and ruled that Anand had lost his SC status after converting to Christianity, and therefore could not receive the protections of the SC/ST Act. The court also stated that Anand’s possession of a Scheduled Caste certificate did not matter, as Christianity does not recognize the caste system, and therefore his SC status automatically ceased. Anand appealed against this in the Supreme Court, which was dismissed.

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The Constitution specifically limits Scheduled Caste status to Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism. Conversion to other religions removes individuals from the social and economic backwardness that underlies SC reservations and protections. The court clarified that SC certificates lose their legal value after conversion. This decision is considered significant in cases where Dalits have continued to claim SC reservations, government schemes, or protections under the SC/ST Act even after converting to Christianity or other religions.

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