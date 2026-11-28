Supriya Sule in PM Modi Cabinet? Sharad Pawar’s NCP seeks ministerial berths for delimitation support: Report

Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP is reportedly negotiating for ministerial positions at the Centre and in Maharashtra in return for supporting the proposed Delimitation Bill. The party is seeking a Union Cabinet berth for Supriya Sule, along with two ministerial positions in the Maharashtra government.

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The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) is reportedly negotiating for ministerial positions at the Centre and in Maharashtra in return for supporting the Centre’s proposed Delimitation Bill. The party is also said to be considering a possible shift from the Congress-led INDIA bloc to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to a report in NDTV.

The reported discussions come ahead of the special session of Parliament, which will begin on November 30 in the Lok Sabha and December 2 in the Rajya Sabha. The government is preparing to introduce fresh legislation linked to delimitation and 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

According to reports, the NCP-SP wants a Cabinet position for its working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, who is also Sharad Pawar’s daughter. The party is reportedly seeking a place for her in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

The party is also discussing power-sharing arrangements in Maharashtra, where the BJP-led government includes the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

NCP-SP seeks ministerial positions in Centre and Maharashtra

Apart from a Cabinet berth for Supriya Sule, the Sharad Pawar-led faction is reportedly seeking two ministerial positions in the Maharashtra government. Senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil is being considered for the Finance Ministry, while another senior leader, Jitendra Awhad, could be given a separate Cabinet portfolio, according to reports.

The party is also seeking two Minister of State (MoS) positions to accommodate other senior leaders.

However, reports suggesting that Sharad Pawar wants Supriya Sule to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been dismissed. Sule has called these claims baseless and pointed out that her party has only 10 MLAs in the state Assembly.

The NCP-SP has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha. Their support could be important for the BJP-led government as it attempts to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the constitutional amendment linked to delimitation.

Why does BJP need Sharad Pawar’s support?

The Centre is preparing for another attempt to pass the delimitation-related legislation after its earlier constitutional amendment failed to get the required majority in the Lok Sabha in April 2026. The fresh proposal, cleared by the Union Cabinet on November 27, seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across states and Union Territories. It also aims to bring the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies into effect from the 2029 elections.

The revised proposal seeks to protect the existing proportion of parliamentary seats among states until 2051. This is intended to address concerns raised by southern states that they could lose political representation because of differences in population growth.

The BJP-led government needs support from parties outside the NDA to pass the constitutional amendment. The DMK and Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP are among the parties whose positions could prove important during the vote.

Reportedly, some NCP-SP leaders want the power-sharing arrangement to be finalised before the party formally extends its support to the Bill.

Sharad Pawar reaches out to Congress leadership

Sources at NDTV said Sharad Pawar has also contacted senior Congress leaders over the party’s possible change in position. Pawar reportedly explained the political difficulties facing his party and told INDIA bloc leaders that supporting the delimitation proposal was important to prevent a possible split within the NCP-SP.

The reported negotiations have raised questions about the future of the Opposition alliance, of which the NCP-SP is an important member.

However, there has been no official confirmation of a final agreement between the Sharad Pawar-led faction and the BJP over joining the NDA or accepting ministerial positions.

Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad back delimitation

Some NCP-SP leaders have recently spoken in favour of delimitation, adding to speculation about the party’s position on the upcoming Bill. Jitendra Awhad said Sharad Pawar had earlier discussed the need to reorganise parliamentary constituencies during an informal conversation.

Supriya Sule has also supported the idea of delimitation, arguing that the size of several parliamentary constituencies has become too large for MPs to manage effectively.

In November, she said that constituency reorganisation was necessary because some MPs represent millions of people. She has also indicated that increasing the number of seats by 50 per cent could address concerns about states losing their existing share of representation.