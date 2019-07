New Delhi: At least four policemen suffered injuries after clashes broke out between the police and some people who were trying to take out a rally in the Nanpura area of Surat on Friday.

The security personnel tried to prevent the rally since the organisers had not procured the necessary permit. Now, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

#WATCH Surat: 4-5 policemen injured after a clash broke out when police tried to stop people from taking out rally in Nanpura area, today. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area. The rally didn’t have permission. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/UPnu643Cjo — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

