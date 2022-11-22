Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Breach BJP Stronghold of ‘Diamond City’?

Gujarat Polls, Surat East Constituency Seat: In 2017, Arvind Shantilal Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 13347 votes.

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat Polls, Surat East Constituency Seat: Surat East is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Surat district.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat East

AbdulSamad AbdulMajid Munshi(Bahujan Samaj Party)

Amit Kumar Rana(Independent)

Samir Fakruddin Shaikh(Independent)

Kher Paresh Anandbhai (Independent)

Wasim Ikbalbhai Khokhar (Kureshi) (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen)

Pathan Riyazkhan Abdulkhan( Independent)

Arvind Shantilal Rana(Bharatiya Janata Party)

Mansur Ahmad Chashmawala( Samajwadi Party)

Nurubhai Shakurbhai Shaikh( Independent)

Karimkhan Rahimkhan Pathan(Bharatiya Bahujan Congress)

Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala(Indian National Congress)

SURAT CITY EAST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Arvind Shantilal Rana BJP Winner 72,638 53.65% 13,347 Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas INC Runner Up 59,291 43.79% None Of The Above None of the Above 3rd 1,168 0.86% Kapdiya Mohammad Salman Mohammad Irfan BSP 4th 458 0.34% Meman Bilkishbanu Rafikbhai IND 5th 307 0.23% Salim Akbarbhai Multani AAP 6th 299 0.22% Nirban Faruq Shabbir BBC 7th 283 0.21% Limbuwala Mo Ilyas Abdul Latif IND 8th 192 0.14% Diwan Sadikbhai Amishabhai IND 9th 117 0.09% Pathan Yusufkhan Rasulkhan IND 10th 113 0.08% Kher Pareskhkumar Anandrav IND 11th 111 0.08% Kodavala Imran Nizamuddin IND 12th 111 0.08% Mansuri Sabiha Harun Gulam Mohmad IND 13th 110 0.08% Maisuriya Amrutlal Uttamlal Alias Vijay Maisuriya Rashtra Mangal Missi 14th 104 0.08% Mansuri Mohmad Harun Gulam Mohmad IND 15th 88 0.06%