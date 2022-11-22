Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Breach BJP Stronghold of ‘Diamond City’?
Gujarat Polls, Surat East Constituency Seat: In 2017, Arvind Shantilal Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 13347 votes.
Gujarat Polls, Surat East Constituency Seat: Surat East is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Surat district. Surat City East is under the Surat district of Gujarat State. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates
Important Dates (Phase1)
Important Dates (Phase2)
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat East
- AbdulSamad AbdulMajid Munshi(Bahujan Samaj Party)
- Amit Kumar Rana(Independent)
- Samir Fakruddin Shaikh(Independent)
- Kher Paresh Anandbhai (Independent)
- Wasim Ikbalbhai Khokhar (Kureshi) (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen)
- Pathan Riyazkhan Abdulkhan( Independent)
- Arvind Shantilal Rana(Bharatiya Janata Party)
- Mansur Ahmad Chashmawala( Samajwadi Party)
- Nurubhai Shakurbhai Shaikh( Independent)
- Karimkhan Rahimkhan Pathan(Bharatiya Bahujan Congress)
- Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala(Indian National Congress)
SURAT CITY EAST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Arvind Shantilal Rana
|BJP
|Winner
|72,638
|53.65%
|13,347
|Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas
|INC
|Runner Up
|59,291
|43.79%
|None Of The Above
|None of the Above
|3rd
|1,168
|0.86%
|Kapdiya Mohammad Salman Mohammad Irfan
|BSP
|4th
|458
|0.34%
|Meman Bilkishbanu Rafikbhai
|IND
|5th
|307
|0.23%
|Salim Akbarbhai Multani
|AAP
|6th
|299
|0.22%
|Nirban Faruq Shabbir
|BBC
|7th
|283
|0.21%
|Limbuwala Mo Ilyas Abdul Latif
|IND
|8th
|192
|0.14%
|Diwan Sadikbhai Amishabhai
|IND
|9th
|117
|0.09%
|Pathan Yusufkhan Rasulkhan
|IND
|10th
|113
|0.08%
|Kher Pareskhkumar Anandrav
|IND
|11th
|111
|0.08%
|Kodavala Imran Nizamuddin
|IND
|12th
|111
|0.08%
|Mansuri Sabiha Harun Gulam Mohmad
|IND
|13th
|110
|0.08%
|Maisuriya Amrutlal Uttamlal Alias Vijay Maisuriya
|Rashtra Mangal Missi
|14th
|104
|0.08%
|Mansuri Mohmad Harun Gulam Mohmad
|IND
|15th
|88
|0.06%
