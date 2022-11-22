Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Breach BJP Stronghold of ‘Diamond City’?

Gujarat Polls, Surat East Constituency Seat: In 2017, Arvind Shantilal Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 13347 votes.

Updated: November 22, 2022 2:42 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Breach BJP Stronghold of 'Diamond City'?
Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat Polls, Surat East Constituency Seat: Surat East is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Surat district. Surat City East is under the Surat district of Gujarat State. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

  •    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)
  •    Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)
  •    Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)
  •    Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat East

  • AbdulSamad AbdulMajid Munshi(Bahujan Samaj Party)
  • Amit Kumar Rana(Independent)
  • Samir Fakruddin Shaikh(Independent)
  • Kher Paresh Anandbhai (Independent)
  • Wasim Ikbalbhai Khokhar (Kureshi) (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen)
  • Pathan Riyazkhan Abdulkhan( Independent)
  • Arvind Shantilal Rana(Bharatiya Janata Party)
  • Mansur Ahmad Chashmawala( Samajwadi Party)
  • Nurubhai Shakurbhai Shaikh( Independent)
  • Karimkhan Rahimkhan Pathan(Bharatiya Bahujan Congress)
  • Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala(Indian National Congress)

SURAT CITY EAST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Arvind Shantilal RanaBJPWinner72,63853.65%13,347
Bharucha Nitinkumar ThakordasINCRunner Up59,29143.79%
None Of The AboveNone of the Above3rd1,1680.86%
Kapdiya Mohammad Salman Mohammad IrfanBSP4th4580.34%
Meman Bilkishbanu RafikbhaiIND5th3070.23%
Salim Akbarbhai MultaniAAP6th2990.22%
Nirban Faruq ShabbirBBC7th2830.21%
Limbuwala Mo Ilyas Abdul LatifIND8th1920.14%
Diwan Sadikbhai AmishabhaiIND9th1170.09%
Pathan Yusufkhan RasulkhanIND10th1130.08%
Kher Pareskhkumar AnandravIND11th1110.08%
Kodavala Imran NizamuddinIND12th1110.08%
Mansuri Sabiha Harun Gulam MohmadIND13th1100.08%
Maisuriya Amrutlal Uttamlal Alias Vijay MaisuriyaRashtra Mangal Missi14th1040.08%
Mansuri Mohmad Harun Gulam MohmadIND15th880.06%

Published Date: November 22, 2022 2:35 PM IST

