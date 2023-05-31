Home

Surat Man Stabs Daughter 25 Times Amid Fight Over Sleeping On Terrace; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A disturbing footage of a man hacking his daughter to death in Surat has gone viral on social media.

Surat: In the CCTV footage, the man was seen relentlessly stabbing his daughter as other family members tried to stop him.

New Delhi: A man allegedly killed his daughter by stabbing her around 25 times with a knife following a domestic dispute in Gujarat’s Surat. A disturbing footage of the incident, which took place on May 18 in Surat’s Kadodara area, has gone viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Ramanuja, who lived with his family at a rented apartment in Surat’s Satya Nagar Society. In the CCTV footage, Ramanuja was seen relentlessly stabbing his daughter as other family members tried to stop him. Ramanuja, however, fought back and attacked anyone within his reach, and injured his wife. As chaos ensued, he got a hold of his daughter and stabbed her until she died.

After killing his daughter, Ramanuja then followed his wife to the terrace with the aim of attacking her. His other children intervened but were also injured during the attack.

The Surat Police were then informed about the incident. Police officials said the accused lost his temper after he had an argument with his wife over their daughter sleeping on the terrace, according to a report by India Today.

The accused has been arrested and he has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and attempt to murder.

