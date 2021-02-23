Surat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken early leads in elections to Surat Municipal elections, while the Congress is trailing. Of the total 120 seats in Surat, BJP is ahead on 8. Congress and others are trailing till now. Notably, the counting of votes for 575 seats in 144 wards spread over six municipal corporations of Gujarat— Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar began at 9 AM. A final picture is expected to be clear by the evening. At present, all the civic bodies are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read - Gujarat Municipal Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: BJP Leading on 10 Seats in Vadodara, Cong Trailing

In Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar as well, BJP is leading. As per the early trends, the saffron party is leading on 31 seats in Ahmedabad. BJP and Congress are neck and neck in Bhavnagar. Of the total 52 seats in Bhavnagar, BJP leading on 13, Congress 7.