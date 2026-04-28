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Surat Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP wins 20, INC 3, counting underway

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Surat Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP wins 20, INC 3, counting underway

Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat will declare the results today.

Surat Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins, BJP 8, INC 2, AAP 2 at 10:17 am

Surat Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat will announce the results for Municipal Elections 2026 today. The counting of votes for the 15 municipal corporations is underway, including the Surat Municipal Corporation. The corporation has 120 seats across 30 wards. This year, the corporation witnessed a major contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The saffron party fielded its candidates on all 120 seats, while the grand old party and the AAP fielded 117 and 111 candidates, respectively. This year, a total of 483 candidates are in the fray in the Surat Municipal Corporation, as per the Gujarat State Election Commission.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

Catch all the LIVE Updates regarding Surat Municipal Election Results 2026 here

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