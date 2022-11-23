Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Win Surat North For 4th Time In A Row?
Gujarat Polls, Surat North Constituency Seat: In 2017, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20022 votes.
Gujarat Polls, Surat North Constituency Seat: Surat North is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Surat district. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Also Read:
Surat City North is under Surat district of Gujarat State. In 2017, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20022 votes.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates
Important Dates (Phase1)
Important Dates (Phase2)
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat North
- Achchha Saeedbhai Yusufbhai(Bahujan Samaj Party)
- Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar(Bharatiya Janata Party)
- Sirajkhan Pathan( Independent)
- Ashok Patel(Adhevada) Indian National Congress
- Anish Ahmad Moriswala(Log Party)
- Mohammad Juned Menon (Independent)
- AARJUBI Rauf Shah(Independent)
- Mahendra Navadiya (Aam Aadmi Party)
- Mohammad Imtiyaz Yusuf Bhai Shaikh (Independent)
SURAT CITY NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai
|BJP
|Winner
|58,788
|58.36%
|20,022
|Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai
|INC
|Runner Up
|38,766
|38.48%
|None Of The Above
|None of the Above
|3rd
|912
|0.91%
|Solanki Riteshbhai Nareshbhai
|All India Hindustan
|4th
|522
|0.52%
|Abdulsamad Abdulmajid Munshi
|BSP
|5th
|439
|0.44%
|Riyaz Nurmohammad Nagori
|IND
|6th
|298
|0.30%
|Mo.zameer Abdulrehman Nagori
|IND
|7th
|202
|0.20%
|Maisuriya Amrutlal Uttamlal (vijay Maisuriya)
|Rashtra Mangal Missi
|8th
|188
|0.19%
|Kazi Nazmuddin Rafiyuddin
|IND
|9th
|185
|0.18%
|Tailor Gulmohmad Ushamangani
|IND
|10th
|122
|0.12%
|Tofiq Mahemud Nagori
|IND
|11th
|112
|0.11%
|Pathan Sirajkhan Hoshiyarkhan
|IND
|12th
|106
|0.11%
|Kapadia Mohmadirfan Gulammahamad
|IND
|13th
|94
|0.09%
SURAT CITY NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Ajaykumar Jashvantlal Choksi
|BJP
|Winner
|59,690
|0.00%
|22,034
|Kachhdiya Dineshbhai Manubhai
|INC
|Runner Up
|37,656
|0.00%
SURAT CITY NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2007)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Vanani Nanubhai Bhagvanbhai
|BJP
|Winner
|71,373
|0.00%
|22,337
|Gajera Dhirubhai Haribhai
|INC
|Runner Up
|49,036
|0.00%
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.