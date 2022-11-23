Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Win Surat North For 4th Time In A Row?

Gujarat Polls, Surat North Constituency Seat: In 2017, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20022 votes.

Updated: November 23, 2022 2:02 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Win Surat North For 4th Time In A Row?
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Surat City North is under Surat district of Gujarat State.

Gujarat Polls, Surat North Constituency Seat: Surat North is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Surat district. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

In 2017, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20022 votes.


Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

  •    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)
  •    Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)
  •    Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)
  •    Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat North 

  • Achchha Saeedbhai Yusufbhai(Bahujan Samaj Party)
  • Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar(Bharatiya Janata Party)
  • Sirajkhan Pathan( Independent)
  • Ashok Patel(Adhevada) Indian National Congress
  • Anish Ahmad Moriswala(Log Party)
  • Mohammad Juned Menon (Independent)
  • AARJUBI Rauf Shah(Independent)
  • Mahendra Navadiya (Aam Aadmi Party)
  • Mohammad Imtiyaz Yusuf Bhai Shaikh (Independent)

SURAT CITY NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Balar Kantibhai HimmatbhaiBJPWinner58,78858.36%20,022
Kachhadiya Dineshbhai ManubhaiINCRunner Up38,76638.48%
None Of The AboveNone of the Above3rd9120.91%
Solanki Riteshbhai NareshbhaiAll India Hindustan4th5220.52%
Abdulsamad Abdulmajid MunshiBSP5th4390.44%
Riyaz Nurmohammad NagoriIND6th2980.30%
Mo.zameer Abdulrehman NagoriIND7th2020.20%
Maisuriya Amrutlal Uttamlal (vijay Maisuriya)Rashtra Mangal Missi8th1880.19%
Kazi Nazmuddin RafiyuddinIND9th1850.18%
Tailor Gulmohmad UshamanganiIND10th1220.12%
Tofiq Mahemud NagoriIND11th1120.11%
Pathan Sirajkhan HoshiyarkhanIND12th1060.11%
Kapadia Mohmadirfan GulammahamadIND13th940.09%

SURAT CITY NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Ajaykumar Jashvantlal ChoksiBJPWinner59,6900.00%22,034
Kachhdiya Dineshbhai ManubhaiINCRunner Up37,6560.00%

SURAT CITY NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2007)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Vanani Nanubhai BhagvanbhaiBJPWinner71,3730.00%22,337
Gajera Dhirubhai HaribhaiINCRunner Up49,0360.00%

Published Date: November 23, 2022 2:01 PM IST

Updated Date: November 23, 2022 2:02 PM IST