Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Win Surat North For 4th Time In A Row?

Gujarat Polls, Surat North Constituency Seat: In 2017, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20022 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Surat City North is under Surat district of Gujarat State.

Gujarat Polls, Surat North Constituency Seat: Surat North is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Surat district. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Surat City North is under Surat district of Gujarat State. In 2017, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 20022 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday) Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday) Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday) Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat North

Achchha Saeedbhai Yusufbhai(Bahujan Samaj Party)

Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar(Bharatiya Janata Party)

Sirajkhan Pathan( Independent)

Ashok Patel(Adhevada) Indian National Congress

Anish Ahmad Moriswala(Log Party)

Mohammad Juned Menon (Independent)

AARJUBI Rauf Shah(Independent)

Mahendra Navadiya (Aam Aadmi Party)

Mohammad Imtiyaz Yusuf Bhai Shaikh (Independent)

SURAT CITY NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai BJP Winner 58,788 58.36% 20,022 Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai INC Runner Up 38,766 38.48% None Of The Above None of the Above 3rd 912 0.91% Solanki Riteshbhai Nareshbhai All India Hindustan 4th 522 0.52% Abdulsamad Abdulmajid Munshi BSP 5th 439 0.44% Riyaz Nurmohammad Nagori IND 6th 298 0.30% Mo.zameer Abdulrehman Nagori IND 7th 202 0.20% Maisuriya Amrutlal Uttamlal (vijay Maisuriya) Rashtra Mangal Missi 8th 188 0.19% Kazi Nazmuddin Rafiyuddin IND 9th 185 0.18% Tailor Gulmohmad Ushamangani IND 10th 122 0.12% Tofiq Mahemud Nagori IND 11th 112 0.11% Pathan Sirajkhan Hoshiyarkhan IND 12th 106 0.11% Kapadia Mohmadirfan Gulammahamad IND 13th 94 0.09%