Surat to Udaipur in 7.5 hours! New Vande Bharat express launched from Gujarat to Rajasthan; check timings, halts and full route

Western Railway opened ticket bookings for the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express. Check train timings, 9 halts, coach categories and route details.

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Vande Bharat express

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express: In a matter of good news for commuters who regularly travel between Rajasthan and Gujarat, bookings for the new Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express officially opened at 8 am on Thursday, October 1, 2026. As announced by Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division on X, the Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week except Tuesdays, Train No. 26903/26904 providing a direct semi-high-speed rail link between south Gujarat and Rajasthan starting this weekend. Covering roughly 690 km in seven and a half hours, the service offers passengers traveling between Surat and Udaipur convenient morning departures and same-day returns. Here are all the details you need to know about the route and time table of Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express: Complete details

Detail Information Train Number 26903 (Surat to Udaipur) / 26904 (Udaipur to Surat) Operational Days 6 days a week (Operating daily except Tuesdays) Travel Time & Distance 7 hours 30 minutes (Approx. 690 km) Surat to Udaipur Schedule Departs Surat at 6:10 AM, arrives Udaipur at 1:40 PM Udaipur to Surat Schedule Departs Udaipur at 3:35 PM, arrives Surat at 11:00 PM Intermediate Stoppages Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur, Zawar Coach Classes Executive Chair Car (EC) & AC Chair Car (CC)

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express: Route details

The route details of Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express are out and the following stations are included, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur, Zawar.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: When did bookings open for the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express?

A: Bookings opened at 8:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2026, across IRCTC digital platforms and PRS counters.

Q: On which days does the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express operate?

A: The train runs six days a week, operating on all days except Tuesday.

Q: What are the primary stops between Surat and Udaipur?

A: The train halts at nine stations: Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva (Ahmedabad), Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar.

Q: What coach categories are available on this train?

A: The train features Executive Chair Car (EC) and AC Chair Car (CC) coaches, with live ticket fares available on IRCTC.