Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Is AAP Ready to Take on Mighty BJP in Surat West Constituency?

Gujarat Polls, Surat West Constituency Seat: Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5: In 2017, Purnesh Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Patel Iqbal Daud of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 77882 votes.

Updated: November 24, 2022 1:16 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat Polls, Surat West Constituency Seat: Surat West is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Surat district. In 2017, Purnesh Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Patel Iqbal Daud of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 77882 votes.

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

  •    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)
  •    Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)
  •    Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)
  •    Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat West 

  • Moxesh Rameshchandra Sanghavi (Aam Aadmi Party)
  • Kamalshah Fakir(Independent)
  • Mohammed Zakir Nizamuddin Shaikh(Samajwadi Party)
  • Mohammad Umarji Khadakiwala(Independent)
  • Vimal Raju Uttpure
  • Amish Narayanbhai Chunawala(Independent)
  • Purnesh Modi(Bharatiya Janata Party)

SURAT CITY WEST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Purnesh ModiBJPWinner111,61574.27%77,882
Patel Iqbal DaudINCRunner Up33,73322.45%
None Of The AboveNone of the Above3rd1,9861.32%
Rochani Sonal ChetanbhaiIND4th4610.31%
Nilpeshkumar Jashvantbhai PatelAll India Hindustan5th4580.30%
Paliwal Ravishankar ChunilalNCP6th4510.30%
Data Hurbanu MosalimBSP7th4190.28%
Selod Mohamad Salim Yusuf SelodIND8th2700.18%
Lokare Prashant JayavantShivsena9th2080.14%
Shah Soeb MustakIND10th1850.12%
Shaikh Alihedar JilaniIND11th1220.08%
Shah FarajanabibiIND12th1170.08%
Dilipkumar Natvarlal ParekhIND13th920.06%
Barsing Sachin SureshBBC14th890.06%
Shah Alimunbi MehbubIND15th710.05%

SURAT CITY WEST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Kishorbhai Ratilal VankawalaBJPWinner99,0990.00%69,731
Ushaben BabubhaipatelINCRunner Up29,3680.00%

Published Date: November 24, 2022 1:14 PM IST

