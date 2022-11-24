Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Is AAP Ready to Take on Mighty BJP in Surat West Constituency?
Gujarat Polls, Surat West Constituency Seat: Surat West is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Surat district. In 2017, Purnesh Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Patel Iqbal Daud of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 77882 votes.
Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates
Important Dates (Phase1)
Important Dates (Phase2)
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Surat West
- Moxesh Rameshchandra Sanghavi (Aam Aadmi Party)
- Kamalshah Fakir(Independent)
- Mohammed Zakir Nizamuddin Shaikh(Samajwadi Party)
- Mohammad Umarji Khadakiwala(Independent)
- Vimal Raju Uttpure
- Amish Narayanbhai Chunawala(Independent)
- Purnesh Modi(Bharatiya Janata Party)
SURAT CITY WEST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Purnesh Modi
|BJP
|Winner
|111,615
|74.27%
|77,882
|Patel Iqbal Daud
|INC
|Runner Up
|33,733
|22.45%
|None Of The Above
|None of the Above
|3rd
|1,986
|1.32%
|Rochani Sonal Chetanbhai
|IND
|4th
|461
|0.31%
|Nilpeshkumar Jashvantbhai Patel
|All India Hindustan
|5th
|458
|0.30%
|Paliwal Ravishankar Chunilal
|NCP
|6th
|451
|0.30%
|Data Hurbanu Mosalim
|BSP
|7th
|419
|0.28%
|Selod Mohamad Salim Yusuf Selod
|IND
|8th
|270
|0.18%
|Lokare Prashant Jayavant
|Shivsena
|9th
|208
|0.14%
|Shah Soeb Mustak
|IND
|10th
|185
|0.12%
|Shaikh Alihedar Jilani
|IND
|11th
|122
|0.08%
|Shah Farajanabibi
|IND
|12th
|117
|0.08%
|Dilipkumar Natvarlal Parekh
|IND
|13th
|92
|0.06%
|Barsing Sachin Suresh
|BBC
|14th
|89
|0.06%
|Shah Alimunbi Mehbub
|IND
|15th
|71
|0.05%
SURAT CITY WEST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Kishorbhai Ratilal Vankawala
|BJP
|Winner
|99,099
|0.00%
|69,731
|Ushaben Babubhaipatel
|INC
|Runner Up
|29,368
|0.00%
