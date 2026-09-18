Surendra Koli, accused in 2006 Nithari case killings, dies by suicide in Haridwar

Nithari Case Big Update: Surendra Koli, who was accused in the 2006 serial killing case, was found hanging in his tea shop in Haridwar, according to preliminary information.

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Surendra Koli, accused in 2006 Nithari case killings, dies by suicide in Haridwar

Nithari Case Big Update: In a major development, Surendra Koli, who was accused in the Nithari serial killings case, died by suicide in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Friday. Koli had been living in the holy city and running a tea stall for some time and was found hanging inside his tea shop. According to the police, Koli’s body was found hanging at a tea shop in Bhupatwala area today.

Uttarakhand | Surinder Koli, who was acquitted of all charges by Supreme Court in 2025 in connection with 2006 Nithari serial killings, dies allegedly by suicide in Bhupatwala area, says Haridwar Police. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

A police team reached the scene after getting a distress call and initiated examining the tea shop, subsequently, his family members have also been informed about his death. Surendra Koli hailed from Mangrukhhal village at Bhikyasen in Almora.

Surendra Koli Died By Suicide

Surendra Koli was accused in the infamous 2006 Nithari killings case. His body was found hanging in his tea stall which is located opposite the Lalmata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road.

As per initial reports, Koli had been running a tea stall in the area for the past few days. His body was found hanging from a rope inside the stall. A team from the Saptarishi police outpost took the body into its possession and initiated a probe.

Supreme Court Freed Koli Last Year After Allowing His Curative Petition

In November 2026, Koli, who was given the title of ‘Butcher of Nithari’ was acquitted by the Supreme Court. The top court allowed his curative petition, giving a formal closure to the case.

Nithari Killings

Nithari Killings made headlines following the disappearance of minors from the village. The discovery of human remains in a drain outside businessman Mohinder Singh Pandher’s home in Noida Sector-31 gave the case a twist and captured public attention. Pandher’s house was termed as “House of Horrors”.

The investigation into the case that involved allegations of abduction of children and young women and horrifying claims of rape, cannibalism, and organ theft, had culminated in 19 cases, some of which even resulted in Koli’s conviction and sentencing to death.

Koli, a domestic worker, and his employer, Pandher, were initially convicted in the case. A total of 19 cases were lodged against the two in 2007. The CBI filed closure reports in three cases because of insufficient evidence. Koli was found not guilty in three of the 16 remaining cases, and his death sentence in one case was changed to life imprisonment.

(With IANS inputs)