Suresh Kalmadi, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, dies at 81

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi died on Tuesday morning.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi died on Tuesday morning. He was 81.

