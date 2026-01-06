By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Suresh Kalmadi, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, dies at 81
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi died on Tuesday morning. He was 81.
