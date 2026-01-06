Home

News

Amid CWG corruption charges, Suresh Kalmadi was in news for THIS reason also; he had claimed...

Amid CWG corruption charges, Suresh Kalmadi was in news for THIS reason also; he had claimed…

Suresh Kalmadi was surrounded by allegations regarding the misuse of funds. As a result, he was suspended from the Congress party. Scroll down to know the complete controversy.

Amid CWG corruption charges, Suresh Kalmadi was in news for THIS reason also; he had claimed...

The former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away on January 6 at the age of 81. Kalmadi had been suffering from an illness for a long time and was undergoing treatment at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Do you know about one major controversy that led to a corruption case? The backlash was so intense that Kalmadi had to turn down the position. Here, we take you through Kalmadi’s political career and the corruption-related controversy.

Suresh Kalmadi’s political career

Suresh Kalmadi was born on May 1, 1944, and had an established political career. He was a member of parliament (MP) from Pune until 2014. He was the president of the Indian Olympic Association, during which the Commonwealth Games were held in 2010. Kalmadi was also the Rajya Sabha member for three terms. He had served in the Railway Ministry of State from 1995 to 1996. In addition, he was the president of the Indian Olympic Association until 2012 and of the Asian Athletics Association between 2000 and 2013.

Suresh Kalmadi’s sports corruption controversy

Suresh Kalmadi was accused of corruption practices in the games and was arrested in 2011 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. As a result of the allegations surrounding the misuse of funds, he was suspended from the Congress party. However, the political leader’s influence didn’t stop, and he was selected as the life president of the IOA along with Abhay Singh Chautala. Later, he turned down the position, as the Union Sports Minister ordered an enquiry into the matter.

Suresh Kalmadi’s death in Pune

The former congress leader and union minister breathed his last on January 6, i.e., Tuesday, at the age of 81. He was undergoing treatment at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for a prolonged illness. In the year 2011, the reports from the jail and hospital authorities stated that he was suffering from a memory loss condition called dementia, which was also included by his lawyers in an application.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.