New Delhi: Amid the national capital witnessing a second wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that the cases are rising in Delhi only because the testing has been increased. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister highlighted the recovery rate in Delhi which is 87 per cent as opposed to 77 per cent on national level.

"As per data between August 15 & today, fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 1% in Delhi against 1.7% of national fatality rate. Our recovery rate is 87% against 77% on national level. COVID-cases are rising in Delhi because we've increasing testing," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister also went on to assure that the COVID situation was completely under control but warned that there was no room for complacency.

“There are 14,000 beds for COVID-19 patients out of which 5,000 beds are currently occupied in Delhi. Of the 5,000 beds, around 1,700 beds are occupied by patients from outside Delhi,” Kejriwal said emphasising that there are enough beds to meet the current needs.

Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here in 69 days, as the tally mounted to over 1.85 lakh, while a senior official claimed that there was no chance of another lockdown as it “wasn’t an alarming surge”.

It was the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.

Medical experts have already flagged multiple reasons that could have led to surge in cases in the past one week or so, including, reopening of economy and many people not wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms in public.