New Delhi: Amid rising tempers between India and Pakistan with Pakistan PM warning of nuclear attack and Indian diplomat tearing into his lies, union defence minister Rajnath Singh said the Navy and the Coast Guard are ready to combat any challenge. His comments came at a time when the nation is observing the one-year anniversary of India’s surgical strike which took place on September 28, 2016.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onboard INS Vikramaditya: We know it very well that Pakistan uses terrorism as a tool to destabilise India. We cannot forget 26/11 and if there was a lapse then it can’t be repeated. Our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert. pic.twitter.com/eucwpPXrZk — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Earlier, the minister claimed that there are some powers, hatching conspiracy for Mumbai-like attack on Indian coastal regions, but ‘their wishes will not be allowed to be fulfilled’.

“The nation can never forget the exceptional role the Navy played in 1971 war when Operation Trident and Operation Python broke the backbone of Pakistan Navy. Pakistan should understand that today the government’s strong resolve and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, India is capable of giving a much bigger blow to it,” he had said yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, remembered last year’s surgical strike the moment he disembarked from his flight last night. Thanking people for their wishes for PM’s US trip, Modi said, “Three years ago, it was September 28 when I didn’t sleep at all night. I stayed awake all night. Every moment. I was waiting for when the telephone will ring… Three years ago, on the night of September 28, the brave soldiers of my country enhanced India’s pride by conducting the surgical strike. Remembering that night, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers.”

On the afternoon of September 29, 2016, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Ranbir Singh addressed a press conference in New Delhi announcing that India had carried out ‘surgical strikes’ along the border after receiving specific input on terrorists planning to infiltrate India to carry out attacks.