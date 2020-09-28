New Delhi: Amid intensifying tensions between India and China, the government on Monday celebrates the fourth anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) against terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, in response to deadly attacks on an army base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri that killed 19 Indian soldiers. Also Read - With no Respite at India-China Border, Indian Army Gets Combat Ready For Long Winters in Ladakh

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the nation of the targeted air strikes, he said that the world witnessed the “courage, bravery and valour” of the Indian soldiers. Also Read - Imran Khan UNGA 2020 Speech Almost Replica of 2019 litany

“Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during the surgical strike. Our brave soldiers had just one mission and goal – to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost. They did not care for their lives, at all. They kept moving on the line of duty and we all witnessed how they returned victoriously. They made mother India proud,” he said during his Mann Ki Baat speech on Sunday. Also Read - Leader of Pakistan Called For Action Against Those Who Incite Hate, Was he Referring to Himself? India at UNGA

Here’s all that we need to know about 2016 surgical strikes:

1. The strike was conducted on the night of September 27-28 in 2016 after Pakistan-based terrorists launched an attack on the military base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

2. The pre-planned surgical strikes conducted by para-commandos marked a shift of Indian policy of ‘strategic restraint’.

3. The strikes were carried out under the leadership of PM Modi, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and on the orders of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

4. The Indian Army started building up its special forces squad on September 24, armed with night-vision devices, Tavor 21 and AK-47 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, shoulder-fired missiles, pistols, high explosive grenades as well as plastic explosives.

5. Civilians in the region were evacuated at around 10 PM on September 27 and sentries at launchpads were neutralised with snipers before troops began their mission.

6. The Army carried out the surgical strikes at night in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.

7.According to the Indian Army, nearly 35-40 terrorists were killed in the Pakistan-occupied region of Kashmir. Meanwhile, one soldier lost his life in the battle.

8. Two years later in 2018, the Union government decided to honour the bravery of the soldiers and marked September 28 as ‘Surgical Strike Day’.