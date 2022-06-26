Surma Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway for the bypolls to the four assembly seats in Tripura on Sunday amid tight security. The counting began at 8 am for the bypolls to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats, held on June 23. Over 78 per cent of total 1,89,032 people had cast their votes in the elections. Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies witnessed a multi-corner electoral fight with all major political parties — BJP, Congress, Left Front, TMC and Tipra Motha fielding candidates. The key candidates in the fray for Surma Bypoll Result are as follows:Also Read - Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead in 3 Seats in Tripura; Punjab’s Sangrur Witness Neck to Neck Battle Between AAP and SAD

BJP: Swapna Das (Paul)

Swapna Das (Paul) CPIM: Anjan Das

Anjan Das TMC: Arjun Namasudra

Arjun Namasudra Independent: Baburam Satnami

Here are the LIVE Updates for Surma Bypoll Result 2022:

10 am: BJP’s Swapna Das leading with maximum votes, CPIM’s Anjan Das trailing

9.30 am: Counting underway

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins