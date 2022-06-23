New Delhi: Couples who intend to take the surrogacy route to become parents will have to buy a general health insurance coverage in favour of a surrogate mother for a period of 36 months, according to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules issued recently. The insurance amount should be sufficient enough to cover expenses for all complications arising out of the pregnancy and also postpartum delivery complications.Also Read - Good News For Policyholders: LIC Allows Customers To Revive Lapsed Policies, Offers Concession In Late Fee

According to the rules notified by the Union health ministry on June 21, the number of attempts of any surrogacy procedure on the surrogate mother should not be more than three times. The surrogate mother may be allowed for abortion during the process of surrogacy in accordance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 came into force on January 25 this year.

The rules issued on Monday also mentioned the requirement and qualification for persons employed at a registered surrogacy clinic besides the form and manner for registration and fee for a surrogacy clinic. The format of the consent form of a surrogate mother is also given in the rules.

Centre’s latest rules on surrogacy: