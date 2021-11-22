New Delhi: The second and last surya grahan or solar eclipse of the year is set to take place on December 4, 2021. This is exactly 15 days after the chandra grahan or lunar eclipse which was on November 19. It will be a total solar eclipse when the new moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow on Earth.Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2021: What to Eat, Precautions For Pregnant Women and Other Crucial Things to Remember

The time of the solar eclipse will start from 10.59 am and will go on till 3.07 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

According to the Hindu panchang, this day is Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Pakhsh (dark Fortnight) of Margsirsha month.

Will the solar eclipse be visible from India?

This solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America. The solar eclipse will not be visible in India but you can watch the celestial event live online on December 4.

Dos and don’ts to keep in mind while watching solar eclipse: