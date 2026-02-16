Surya Grahan 2026 Sutak Kaal India: ‘Ring of Fire’ phenomenon to begin at 3:26 PM, Will it be visible in India?

Home

Surya Grahan 2026

Surya Grahan 2026 Sutak Kaal: A solar eclipse will take place on February 17, coinciding with Phalguna Amavasya. It is important to note that this will be the first Surya Grahan of 2026. The eclipse will be annular in nature, popularly known as the “Ring of Fire.” On Tuesday, the Moon will cover nearly 96 percent of the Sun’s central portion, leaving a bright, glowing ring visible around its edges.

According to NASA, an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns between the Earth and the Sun while positioned at its most distant point from our planet. Due to this increased distance, the Moon appears slightly smaller than the Sun, preventing it from fully covering the Sun.

Here are some of the key details:

Due to the eclipse, there is confusion among people about when the holy bath (snan), charity (daan), Pitru Tarpan, and Shraddha rituals should be performed.

This year the Amavasya tithi begins on 16 February. The Amavasya tithi starts this evening.

This year, the Phalguna Amavasya tithi begins on Monday, 16 February at 5:34 PM and will continue until Tuesday, 17 February, at 5:30 PM.

Since the Amavasya falls on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based date) of 17 February, it will be observed on 17 February.

The holy bath and charity for Phalguna Amavasya will also be performed on 17 February.

On this day, Pitru Tarpan and Shraddha rituals can be carried out.

Where will the solar eclipse be visible, and where will Sutak apply?

It is important to note that the first solar eclipse of the year will not be visible in India and therefore Sutak rules do not apply. This eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Argentina, Botswana, the British Indian Ocean Territory, Chile, Comoros, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Réunion Islands, South Africa, South Georgia/South Sandwich Islands, and Tanzania. The eclipse will begin at 3:26 PM, reach its peak at 5:42 PM, and end at 7:57 PM.

If the eclipse had been visible in India, the Sutak period would have begun 12 hours earlier, and temple rituals would have been suspended. Since it is not visible in India, Sutak will not be observed, and there will be no restrictions. You may peacefully perform Pitru Tarpan and Shraddha rituals.

Upcoming annular Solar Eclipses

Following the eclipse on February 17, the next three ‘ring of fire’ events will occur across diverse global regions. On February 6, 2027, an annular eclipse will be visible from Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

The subsequent occurrence on January 26, 2028, will span from the Galápagos Islands through South America and Spain.

