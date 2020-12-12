The last total solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the dramatic year that 2020 has been will not add drama to many parts of the world. While some parts of the world will witness the celestial event on December 14, as the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, the eclipse will not be visible in India as it will begin and end when the Sun has already set here, that is, between 7:30 PM and 12:23 AM. Also Read - Surya Grahan, December 14, 2020 Timings: Sutak Effects And What Not to Do - All You Need to Know

It will be completely visible at 8.02 PM and will be at its peak at 9.43 PM.

When and where will you be able to watch the solar eclipse?

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be visible only in South American countries like Chile and Argentina, along with Antarctica, south-west Africa an parts of Pacific, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean.

The best cities to view the partial solar eclipse from would be Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), and Asuncion (Paraguay).

How to watch the last solar eclipse of 2020 in India?

Sadly, as the eclipse will not be visible in the sub-continent, the only way to watch it is on your television, laptop or mobile screens. You can watch the latest updates and see the pictures here on India.com.

Meanwhile, people in other parts of the country are advised to not watch the sun during a solar eclipse with naked eyes, as it can cause permanent damage to your vision.