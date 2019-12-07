New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi on Saturday took potshots at Sushil Kumar Modi after a video of the Bihar deputy Chief Minister dodging a question on crime against women went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a media person can be heard asking the BJP leader to comment on the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl in Darbhanga by a tempo driver. After hearing the question, Kumar, changes his expression but refrained from commenting on the issue.

#WATCH Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi evades question on Darbhanga minor rape case. pic.twitter.com/Yvjlgxbn6K — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

Following this, Lalu took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted the video with a caption which read, “Sush-ill Modi”. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi also took a dig at the Nitish Kumar-led government terming it “shameless”, She referred Sushil Modi as “coward deputy CM”.

“This is the ‘save the rapist and increase the rape” Nitish government. Shameless, useless and deplorable. The weak, helpless and coward deputy chief minister runs away from all issues on every front. The one who keeps on speaking on unnecessary issues every other time is now feeling ashamed,” she wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Besides Lalu and Rabri, their younger son and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also accused the state government of shielding culprits of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, which they claimed, has emboldened those with a proclivity to engage in sexual crimes.

In Bihar’ s Darbhanga, a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver who beckoned her to accompany him for a joyride and dumped her at a secluded spot, battered and bruised.

“A five-year-old girl has been raped in the Sadar police station area. The girl was raped and she is currently undergoing treatment. The accused abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. He took her to a garden and left her there after raping her,” Deputy superintendent of police Anoj Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

An FIR has been registered in the case and the accused auto driver has been arrested. He has been identified as Tettar Sahani.