Sushant Singh Rajput Latest News: Soon after the Supreme Court in its ruling allowed the CBI to probe the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Congress said that the central agency should carry out the investigation thoroughly. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Issues Statement After SC Allows CBI Probe, Says 'People Involved in Dastardly Crime Will Be Brought to Justice'

“The CBI should carry out proper probe into death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the earliest,”the Congress said, and asserted that the justice will not be delivered by BJP-JDU making statements for political gains. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Money Laundering Case: ED Summons Rumi Jaffery, To Appear Before Probe Agency on August 20

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of trying to take political advantage of the issue in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. Also Read - What Bihar Police Did Was Correct, No Political Angle Here, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After SC Orders CBI Probe Into SSR Death Case

Gohil said he was in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the case and alleged the Bihar government was either unable to put across its point of view properly or it did not want an SC-monitored investigation.

He further added that there were various statements made that the Maharashtra government is not acting properly and about the Mumbai Police.

“The Mumbai police, considered among the good police forces in the world, was abused by the BJP people just because they were opposed to the Congress and Shiv Sena,” Gohil said.

“The Supreme Court in its 35-page judgement has said in paragraph 10 that the case diary was submitted and ‘Mumbai police was doing nothing wrong’. I demand that the BJP leaders who had made those statements apologise to the police,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)