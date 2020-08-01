New Delhi: As the clamour for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is growing louder with every passing day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that his government has no objection to it (CBI probe), if the Bollywood actor’s family wants the same. Besides, Sanjay Kumar Jha, the state Water Resources minister and a confidante of CM Nitish also asserted that the state government would definitely act if demand for a CBI probe comes from Rajput’s kin. Also Read - Bihar Police's Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: He Was Son of Bihar, We Will do a Strong Investigation

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, while speaking to reporters said that the state Police is capable of doing the investigation in the case. “If Sushant’s father wants he can demand CBI investigation. We do not demand CBI enquiry as Bihar Police is capable of doing the investigation”, news agency ANI quoted Pandey as saying. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Bihar Police to Summon Rumi Jaffery, Other People Who Knew The Late Actor

He added,”Our team is in Mumbai and senior SP is in constant touch with his counterpart there. Yesterday, our team met DCP Crime and he assured that they’ll cooperate. They are also waiting for SC verdict in the case, then they’ll provide us all documents.” Also Read - Siddharth Pithani's Role in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Lawyer Vikas Singh Asks 3 Big Questions About The Mail Sent to Mumbai Police

The Bihar Police swung into action after an FIR was lodged with the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on Juoly 25, on the basis of KK Singh, the bereaved father’s complaint against Rhea Chakraborty (Rajput’s alleged girlfriend) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud.

Rhea, on the other hand, denied the charges and had moved the Supreme Court demanding that the case registered against her by the Bihar Police should be transferred to the Mumbai Police.

A single judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the matter on August 5.