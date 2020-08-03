New Delhi: ‘Whatever happened to him is not right’, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday when asked about IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was ‘forcibly quarantined’ by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials yesterday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Police SP Vinay Tiwari 'Forcibly Quarantined' by BMC in Mumbai

Notably, Tiwari, currently posted as the City SP (East) in Patna was sent to Mumbai to help the four-member Bihar Police team in the city to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Roundup August 2, 2020: All About The Investigation That Happened In The Day

“Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them”, news agency ANI quoted Nitish Kumar as saying. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Condemns Demand For CBI Probe, Says 'Death Being Politicised'

On the other hand, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that he will speak with his Mumbai counterpart. “We are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials there. I don’t have more to say on this”, Pandey told ANI.

Meanwhile, BMC has defended its action, saying that Patna Superintendent of Police has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and was quarantined by the BMC authorities late in the night for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force quarter in suburban Goregaon. His hand was also stamped showing the quarantine period till August 15.