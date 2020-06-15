New Delhi: Even as the Mumbai Police launched a probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his home on Sunday, the Maharashtra government on Monday said that the police would also probe the case from the angle of ‘clinical depression due to professional rivalry’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ashes to be Immersed in Ganga at His Hometown Patna

On a day the 34-year-old actor was cremated, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “While the post mortem report says actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. Mumbai Police will probe this angle too.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Idolised MS Dhoni Even Before The Biopic: Arun Pandey

Notably, in the wake of the actor’s passing away, there are rumours doing the rounds of how the ‘bigwigs’ of Bollywood kept distance from him as he was an ‘outsider’. There are also reports that he was blocked by a number of big production houses.

The Patna-born actor’s death has once again ignited the debate over ‘nepotism’ in Bollywood, where, it is alleged that sons and daughters of top industry personalities get films after films despite a number of flops but talented ‘outsiders’ like Sushant don’t.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last Bollywood film was last year’s Chhichhore. However, according to reports, he did not have any new project in hand.