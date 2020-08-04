New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI investigation into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The development comes soon after KK Singh, the actor’s father spoke to CM Nitish Kumar and urged him to order CBI probe into the case. Notably, Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Also Read - Karan Johar is Back on Social Media, Comments on THIS Actor’s Instagram Post

Earlier on Monday, the deceased actor's father had released a video claiming that his family had warned Mumbai police threat to the son's life way back in February but it failed to take note of it."I had told the Mumbai police in February that my son Sushant faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. But nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case at a police station here in Patna," Sushant's father said in the video.

He also went on to state that accused are on the run and "victims are being labelled as conspirators.

The Mumbai police, on the other hand, dismissed the claims, saying that Bandra police officials did not receive any written complaint from Rajput’s family about threat to his life. “It must be clarified that no such written complaint was addressed to the Bandra Police on February 25,” the city police said in an official note.