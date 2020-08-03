New Delhi: Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who reached Patna on official duty to lead the Bihar police team probing a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Sunday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Roundup August 2, 2020: All About The Investigation That Happened In The Day

Taking to Twitter, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said,"Tiwari reached Mumbai from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm on Sunday. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Notably, Tiwari, currently posted as the City SP (East) in Patna was sent to Mumbai yesterday to help the four-member Bihar Police team in Mumbai that complained of lack of co-operation by the Mumbai Police over the investigation.

On June 14, the Bollywood actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai following which Mumbai Police began probing the case. Statement of nearly 40 people, including those from the actor’s family, his cook and people from the film industry, including filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been recorded.

The Bihar Police also launched its investigation on July 25, following an FIR by Krishna Kishore Singh (Sushant’s father) against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

At present, Rhea is presently absconding. The Bihar Police team had also visited her flat but could not find her there.