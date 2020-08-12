New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Sushant Singh Rajput death case is not a big issue and he raise question as to why so much discussion is going on a person who died by suicide. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Watchman Reveals That Siddharth Pithani Didn't Inform Him After Seeing Actor's Body

Saying that nobody talks about farmers when they commit suicide, Pawar said he has seen Maharashtra and Mumbai police for last 50 years and trusts them.

"I've seen Maharashtra and Mumbai police for last 50 years and I trust them. I don't want to comment on what others have accused them of. If someone thinks that the CBI or any other agency should probe the matter then I won't oppose it," Pawar said.

He said that it is unfortunate that a person died by suicide, but why is it being discussed so much? “I don’t think it is such a big issue. A farmer told me that over 20 farmers have died by suicide, nobody spoke about it,”he added.

Issuing a statement, Pawar said he gives absolutely no importance to his grand-nephew Parth Pawar’s recent demand for a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Sharad Pawar said he does not want to respond to the allegations being levelled against the Maharashtra government in connection with the case.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed pressure tactics were being used in the case of Rajput’s death and the issue was being politicised as part of a conspiracy against Maharashtra government.