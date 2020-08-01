New Delhi: Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday lambasted Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and accused the latter of attempting to save people allegedly responsible for the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Subramanian Swamy Asks Forensic Department if Sushant Singh Rajput Was ‘Poisoned Before Sham Hanging’, Writes ‘Why Viscera Report Not Sent Yet’

The BJP leader claimed that Thackeray is under pressure from the Bollywood mafia, 'patronised by the Congress'.

" Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Bollywood mafia patronised by the Congress, therefore he is bent on saving all the culprits in Sushant's (death) case. How will Congress show its face to people in Bihar," Modi wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Modi also alleged that Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the state police is creating hurdles for the visiting Bihar police team.

“Now the Bihar Police, which came to investigate the death of Bihar’s son Sushant Singh Rajput, is not getting the support of Mumbai Police. Earlier in Maharashtra, people of Bihar used to get complaints of misbehaviour, but now the Uddhav government, based on the crutches of the Congress-NCP, has reached its limit,” he said.

“The state government will go to any extent to bring justice to Sushant,” he added.

उद्धव ठाकरे कांग्रेस-संपोषित बालीवुड माफिया के दबाव में हैं, इसलिए सुशांत मामले में जिम्मेदार सभी तत्वों को बचाने पर तुले हैं। कांग्रेस बिहार की जनता को क्या मुँह दिखायेगी? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 1, 2020

His tweet comes soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state police were capable of investigating the case, apparently an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamour for a CBI probe in the matter.

He also lashed out at his former counterpart and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, saying the BJP politician had doubted the credibility of the Mumbai police in handling the case despite being a chief minister for five years.