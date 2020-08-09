New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the government for handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the issue was being politicised as part of a conspiracy against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Sanjay Raut Says Transfer of Case to CBI is 'Scripted', 'Mumbai Police Will Continue Their Probe'

“The kind of politics being done in Bihar and Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra Government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth”, said Raut, in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana‘. Also Read - 'Situation Critical in Ayodhya, Wish PM Well': Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' Ceremony

Upping the ante against the Centre and the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, Raut asserted that when it is decided to politicise an incident, one cannot say to what extent it can be done and “this is what is happening in the unfortunate suicide of Rajput. Also Read - 'Not Right to Question Police': Ex-Ally Shiv Sena Backs BJP Over Vikas Dubey Encounter

“If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant’s case was already written”, he added.

Raut claimed that with the help of news channels, the BJP has decided to malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

His comments come days after the CBI took over the probe in the case, based on a Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant’s girlfriend).