New Delhi: Days after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, a die-hard fan of the Bollywood actor ended her life by hanging herself in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The deceased was serving as a teacher at a private school in the coastal city of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place on June 16, but the reasons of her extreme step were known late Friday after police completed the investigations.

In their statement, the family said that she was shocked over Sushant's death and had been watching the videos about the actor's death and slipped into depression ever since the news of Sushant's death came to light. Even she had stopped talking to the family members.

Speaking to news agency IANS, a police officer said,"Her family members said she went into her room and bolted it from inside. When she did not open the door despite repeated knocks, they broke it open to find her hanging from the ceiling."

An autopsy was conducted on the body and the investigations proved that it was a case of suicide, the police officer said.

Earlier, a similar case was reported from Odisha’s Cuttack, where a 13-year old girl ended her life over Sushant’s death. The girl, a student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, hanged herself in the absence of her family members. Notably, she was under severe mental stress ever since news channels reported about the Bollywood actors’s untimely demise.

Similarly, a 15-year-old girl died by suicide at her home in Port Blair after being shocked over Sushant’s death.

Speaking to a portal, Dependra Pathak, Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands confirmed the news and urged youngsters to look forward in life to achieve their goals in nation.