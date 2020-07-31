Sushant Singh Rajput News: Responding to increasing demands for the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Friday said that Mumbai police will reach to a conclusion as they are expecting the probe to be completed soon. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted to be Like MS Dhoni: Ankita Lokhande

"Mumbai police is investigating the matter. Police will investigate on basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible & police will reach to a conclusion", news agency ANI quoted Patil as saying.

On the other hand, in a major breakthrough, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering over transactions worth Rs 15 crore related to the alleged suicide of the Bollywood actor. Speaking to a news agency officials said that the ED will probe allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts.

Besides, the central probe agency has also details of the financial transactions of the Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea Chakraborty is a director and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director.

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the ED to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the money laundering angle in the death case.

In a video message, Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the state said,”There is a huge sentiment among the people in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They feel something is being hidden, new revelations are being made. Hence, people are demanding a CBI probe into it. But the state government has been denying a CBI probe into the matter.”