Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said that he has received a threat letter, allegedly from a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Champa Som. He has received the letter from the East Vardhaman district of West Bengal. The BJP leader has sent the letter and the envelope to Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillo to investigate the matter.

“I am informing you that I am the leader of Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee will become the next Prime Minister of India. You are the pet dog of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Long live Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar. I will kill you,” the letter reads.