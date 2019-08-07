

















Load More

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died at the AIIMS in the national capital on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest. She was 67.

The veteran BJP leader was brought to AIIMS in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack but soon passed away, the sources said.”She was brought to AIIMS at 9.35 p.m. We gave her CPR as well. She passed away at 10 p.m.,” said the source.

Her body was then taken to her residence at 6, Jantar Mantar from the AIIMS. Her mortal remains were shifted to BJP headquarters at around 12 noon on Wednesday.

Thousands of people paid their last respects to one of India’s most loved Foreign Ministers at the BJP headquarters.

Sushma Swaraj’s cremation is scheduled to take place at Lodhi crematorium around 3:30 pm.

Meanwhile, leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who had also been the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a “glorious period in Indian politics” had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping any Indians abroad in any trouble.

Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing poor health conditions.