New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last in Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 6 following a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019. In fact, Swaraj was the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi. The former Supreme Court lawyer was elected as a Member of Parliament for seven times and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly thrice.

In 1977, while Swaraj was only 25 years of age, she became the youngest Cabinet minister of Haryana. Notably, she later served as the fifth chief minister of Delhi from October 13, 1998, to December 3, 1998.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Swaraj won the Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh for a second term by a margin of over 400,000 votes. The Wall Street Journal described her as India’s ‘best-loved politician’. However, she opted out of Lok Sabha elections 2019 owing to ill health. Swaraj stated that she was recovering from a kidney transplant and wanted to “save herself from dust and stay safe from infection”. Notably, Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Swaraj tweeted in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Centre’s bold move to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament’s approval. “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she said.