New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj has been rushed to AIIMS in a critical condition. Some reports said she had suffered a massive heart attack.

Only last month, Swaraj had trashed reports of her being very ill, calling them rumours and adding that she was fine.

Swaraj is only the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi. She is a seven-time Member of Parliament and a three-time MLA. Swaraj has the distinction of becoming the youngest Cabinet minister of Haryana in 1977. She also served as the chief minister of Delhi.

However, she opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health as she was recovering a kidney transplant and wanted to “save herself from dust and stay safe from infection”. Her decision was lauded by none other than her husband.

In a series of tweets, Kaushal had said, “Madam (Sushma Swaraj) – Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running.”

He had added, “This marathon has been on since 1977 – that is 41 years. You have contested 11 direct elections. In fact, you contested all elections held since 1977 except twice when the party did not allow you to contest in 1991 and 2004…I am also running behind you for the last 47 years.”