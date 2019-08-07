New Delhi: In what was to be her last tweet, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj could well have been prophetic. Happy with the Centre’s move for the abrogation of Article 370 that allowed a special status to J&K, the leader had tweeted, “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

In fact, Swaraj had regularly been tweeting ever since the Government came up with the decision to scrap Article 370. On Monday, she congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah for his “outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha”.

She also thanked all MPs who had made it possible to fulfil the dream of BJP founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. She called the decision of the Government a “bold and historic” one.

राज्य सभा के उन सभी सांसदों का बहुत बहुत अभिनन्दन जिन्होनें आज धारा 370 को समाप्त करने वाले संकल्प को पारित करवा कर डॉक्टर श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बलिदान को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि दी और उनके एक भारत के सपने को साकार किया. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 5, 2019

Sushma was widely acknowledged as one of the leaders most connected with people via social media. She was just a tweet away. The Washington Post called her the ‘supermom’ of India while the Wall Street Journal adjudged her India’s most-loved politician.

The leader struck a chord with the young and old alike with her dry humour. Just a couple of months ago, when she tweeted her condolences over a party colleague’s demise and a troll said he would feel as sad on her death, Swaraj tweeted her thanks in advance, leaving the Twitterati in splits.

Recently, when Twitter was again abuzz with reports of her ill health, Swaraj took the jabs right on her chin and tweeted her short reply that she was fine and nothing was wrong with her health.

Her dedication to her work was so profound that when she announced her decision not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because she couldn’t handle the strain and the dust anymore, even her husband, Swaraj Kaushal, took to Twitter to thank her for slowing down, because, “even Milkha Singh stopped running” after a point.

But Swaraj wasn’t just playing to the gallery. She had her ear to the ground and used social media to reach out or just lend her hand to those in distress.

In 2015, Swaraj managed to pull off the evacuation of 168 Indians trapped in Basra, Iran after a video shared with her on social media. In 2018, she helped a man stuck in the USA without a passport.

Swaraj was one public figure whose virtual image was just an extension of her real one, and she kept it without any filters.