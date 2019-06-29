New Delhi: Within a month of the swearing-in of the new government, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has vacated her official residence located at 8, Safdarjung Lane.

“I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers,” Swaraj tweeted.

Following Swaraj’s decision, her followers on micro-blogging site Twitter congratulated her for setting an example for other politicians.

अन्य पार्टी वालों को कोर्ट का सहारा लेकर मकान से खदेड़ना पड़ता है, और आप स्वयं खाली कर के जा रही हैं…. इसे कहते हैं संस्कार और समर्पण — Janardan Mishra (@JBMIS) June 29, 2019

Mam, you are one of the most graceful leaders ever. Such grace & dignity is rare in politics. Much respect and love Mam. 🙏🇮🇳 #JaiHind @SushmaSwaraj ji… — Shruti Tandon (@shruttitandon) June 29, 2019

Mam, We will miss you in the parliament and will miss your speeches. You are one of the best leader in Indian politics, who represented Narishakti and inspired many women to join politics and serve the nation. We are proud of you and wish you good life and long life. — NishantS🇮🇳 (@nishants79) June 29, 2019

अन्य पार्टी वालों को कोर्ट का सहारा लेकर मकान से खदेड़ना पड़ता है, और आप स्वयं खाली कर के जा रही हैं…. इसे कहते हैं संस्कार और समर्पण — Janardan Mishra (@JBMIS) June 29, 2019

Swaraj, who has long been BJP’s most prominent woman face, did not contest the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats.

In November last year, she had announced that she would not contest the 2019 general elections.

As per the rules, formers MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet.