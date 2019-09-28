New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri fulfilled the last wish of the late former External Affairs Minister on Friday. Notably, the veteran BJP leader, who breathed her last on August 6 at AIIMS, had dialled Salve and told him to collect his fees of Rs 1 for representing India at the International Court of Justice in the case in the case relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former navy officer, who has been imprisoned by Pakistan on charges of espionage. But, just 10 minutes later, she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

“Your daughter Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish today. She has presented Rs 1 fee to Harish Salve in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, which you had left,” Swaraj Kaushal, the late minister’s husband said in a heartfelt message on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

@sushmaswaraj Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish. She called on Mr.Harish Salve and presented the One Rupee coin that you left as fees for Kulbhushan Jadhav's case. pic.twitter.com/eyBtyWCSUD — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) September 27, 2019

Notably, the former minister had been in close touch with Jadhav’s family during her tenure in the external affairs ministry and closely worked with officials and the legal team to get access to the formal naval officer in Pakistan.

She was also one of the first to welcome the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict, restraining Pakistan from executing Jadhav. “I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India,” Swaraj had tweeted. She had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the case to the ICJ and lawyer Harish Salve for presenting case in the ICJ effectively and successfully.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's family came to see me today. I wish them all the best. pic.twitter.com/CaXYaDXAUH — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 25, 2019

Salve also gave credit for India’s success at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It (Kulbhushan Jadhav case) was all her brainchild. There was not a single paper filed in the case which she didn’t see herself. She used to inspect everything and gave valuable suggestions. She used to go personally to the prime minister to ensure everything was cleared. The whole credit for the case goes to Prime Minister Modi and Sushma Ji,” Salve had said.

Earlier last month, while recalling her conversation with the late veteran BJP leader, Salve had said it was an emotional conversation. “She said ‘You have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won’. I said ‘of course I have to come collect that precious fee’. She said come tomorrow at 6 o’clock,” the top Supreme Court lawyer had informed reporters.