New Delhi: S Srinivasulu Reddy, a suspect in the murder of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, died on Tuesday after he allegedly consumed sleeping pills on the night of September 2.

The 52-year-old Srinivasulu died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Proddatur town, which falls in the Pulivendula constituent assembly, which is represented by Chief Minister Jagan himself. According to his family, he took this step as he was feeling humiliated at being named as a suspect in the murder, which he said he was not involved in. Further, the family alleged that he was being harassed by the police.

He also left behind two letters and a suicide note address to Chief Minister Jagan, in which he reiterated the same thing. Srinivasulu was a close relative of K Parameswara Reddy, another suspect in the murder. During the probe, police had taken him into custody on the basis of call data obtained from Pasrameswara Reddy and questioned him.

Police have now launched a probe into the alleged suicide.

Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP and younger brother of Jagan’s father, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, was found murdered on March 15. YS Rajasekhara Reddy died in a helicopter crash in 2009, while he was the Chief Minister of an undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had accused the-then ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of being behind his uncle’s murder. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to investigate the case, has thus far questioned 60 and arrested three persons in connection with the murder. They were later released on bail.