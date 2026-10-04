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Suspected cattle smuggling: Two killed, several injured in mob attack near West Bengal’s Siliguri

Locals in Bagdogra claimed that cattle had been smuggled in trucks through the Naxalbari, Bagdogra and Matigara areas over the past few days.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 4, 2026, 7:57 AM IST
Suspected cattle smuggling
Suspected cattle smuggling: Two killed, several injured in mob attack near West Bengal’s Siliguri

Mob Lynched Two ‘Cattle Rustlers’: A tragic incident has surfaced from West Bengal where at least two persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a furious mob allegedly attacked a group of people suspected of cattle theft and smuggling in Bagdogra near Siliguri on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Md Sahid Akhtar and Shah Mahammad. The ACP of Siliguri Metropolitan Police told news agency ANI that one person died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries.

Mob Surrounded Vehicles Over Suspected Cattle Smuggling

According to locals, a group of men were smuggling cattle in trucks through the Naxalbari, Bagdogra and Matigara areas near Siliguri over the past few days.

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On Friday night, residents spotted a pickup van and a car that entered the Tarabari area. They allegedly surrounded the vehicles and started thrashing the people inside, including two drivers and three others.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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