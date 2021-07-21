New Delhi: Another suspected drone was spotted in Satwari area of Jammu on Wednesday morning. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces are investigating the matter at present. Further details are awaited.Also Read - Terror Alert in Delhi Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police Vigilant

Jammu & Kashmir | Suspected drone spotted in Satwari area of Jammu. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Bars Entry of Local Day-Picnickers in Tourist Destination of Gulmarg On Weekends | Deets Inside

Several suspicious drones have been recovered since last month’s terror attack at the IAF station at Srinagar Airport. Drones have added a new dimension to terror threats in the country ahead of 15th August. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests 3 More Terrorists Linked to Al Qaeda Module | What we Know so Far

More details awaited…