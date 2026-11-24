Suspected food poisoning: 11 hospitalised after eating shawarma in Bhiwandi, FDA and civic body investigate

At least 11 people took ill in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after eating shawarma from a restaurant. The affected people were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi.

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11 people were hospitalised in Bhiwandi after consuming shawarma at a restaurant. Representational Image

An official said on Tuesday that 11 people, one of them a pregnant woman, have been hospitalised in Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra’s Thane district, with suspected food poisoning after eating shawarma. The affected persons had consumed the food item at an eatery in the Vanzarpatti Naka area of Bhiwandi on Monday night, the civic health official said.

“A group of people ate shawarma and subsequently developed health complications, including vomiting, giddiness, and loose motions,” said Sandeep Gadekar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Medical Officer of Health.

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“Eleven affected individuals, among them a pregnant woman, have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi,” he told news agency PTI, adding that the number of patients could rise. The condition of the hospitalised persons is stable, he added.

Stool samples of the patients have been collected for laboratory examination. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials rushed to the eatery to conduct an inspection and probe, while local police are also investigating the incident. The BNCMC health department is closely monitoring the situation, Gadekar said.

40 people fall ill after consuming sweets in wedding in UP

Earlier, at least 40 people fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming ‘gajar ka halwa’ at a wedding function here. The incident took place at Nagwa village under the Budhana police station area.

Also Read | Bhiwandi food poisoning: 80 hospitalised in Maharashtra after eating at roadside stall

The victims complained of headache, vomiting and stomach pain on Friday night. They were rushed to different private hospitals and the Budhana government health centre in-charge Dr Vipul Tomar told PTI. According to locals, the victims had consumed ‘gajar ka halwa’ served at a wedding ceremony on Friday.

According to locals, the victims had consumed ‘gajar ka halwa’ served at a wedding ceremony on Friday. The health department is looking into the matter, officials said.