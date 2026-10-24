Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested near Mahim Metro Station in Mumbai, was working as Rapido Rider

Mumbai ATS has arrested a 33-year-old man near Mahim Metro Station over his alleged links to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Investigators are examining his online activities, including social media posts and audio clips linked to the group.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/suspected-jaish-e-mohammed-operative-mohammad-hasan-abu-sarmad-akhtar-arrested-near-mahim-metro-station-in-mumbai-was-working-as-rapido-rider-ats-kalachowki-unit-8538734/ Copy

Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested near Mahim Metro Station in Mumbai, was working as Rapido Rider (PTI/ representational)

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested a 33-year-old man from Mumbai’s Mahim area over suspected links with Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation banned in India. The accused, identified as Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, was arrested near Mahim Metro station by the ATS’s Kalachowki unit following a tip-off.

According to the investigating agency, the man allegedly used social media and messaging platforms to circulate inflammatory content and material linked to extremist ideology. The ATS is also examining whether he was in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Akhtar reportedly worked as a Rapido rider and also sold perfumes. Investigators are now looking into his online activities, digital communications and possible links with other individuals.

Telegram group under ATS scanner

According to the ATS, the accused allegedly operated a Telegram group where he uploaded audio speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar on June 1, 2026. The agency claims that the content included inflammatory remarks on sensitive issues.

Investigators also found that Akhtar was allegedly subscribed to a Pakistan-backed extremist Telegram channel called IBN-e-Qasim. The agency is examining the material shared through these platforms to establish the nature and extent of his alleged involvement.

The accused’s mobile phone is an important part of the investigation, as officers are examining its contents and digital records for further evidence.

Instagram comment also being investigated

The ATS is also looking into an Instagram comment allegedly posted by Akhtar on a report about a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai.

According to investigators, the comment raised concerns because of its alleged inflammatory nature. The agency said objectionable material was also found on the accused’s phone.

Officials are now examining whether the online posts and messages were part of a wider effort to spread extremist views or provoke tensions between communities.

According to a report by ABP Live published on October 24, the ATS registered a case under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The provision deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, language or other specified factors, as well as acts prejudicial to communal harmony.

The investigation is focused on verifying the digital evidence and tracing the people with whom the accused allegedly communicated. The ATS is also trying to determine whether others were involved in the activities under investigation.

The allegations against Akhtar have not been established in court. Further details about the investigation and any additional arrests will depend on the evidence gathered by the agency.

A separate case earlier this year also saw Maharashtra ATS arrest an engineering student in Mumbai over suspected links with JeM and alleged circulation of extremist material through messaging platforms. Investigators in that case examined seized electronic devices and the suspect’s contacts as part of their probe.